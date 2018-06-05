Partner build supports affordable housing in Prince Albert, Sask.

A family is getting a new home thanks to a partnership between Prince Albert Habitat for Humanity and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The partnership educates carpentry apprentices while supporting affordable homeownership options in Prince Albert, Sask.

The federal and provincial governments announced on Tuesday they are jointly contributing $65,000 for the build.

Prince Albert Habitat for Humanity executive director Jan Thomas said they are happy to celebrate the start of another great partner build.

“Every year, we seek to help more families than previous years, and without this consistent government support, we would struggle to meet our goals,” Thomas said in a press release.

“These funds make a difference to our Habitat partner families and, in this build, it also helps trades students obtain vocational training to get good jobs in our province.”

Habitat for Humanity will supply the materials and carpentry students will construct the raised bungalow, which is roughly 1,175 square feet in size.

This is the fourth house to be constructed under the partnership.

Each partner family selected by Habitat for Humanity contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or others.