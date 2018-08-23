New affordable housing project in Sask. will ‘help break cycle of homelessness’

An affordable housing project complete with support services is planned to help vulnerable people in North Battleford, Sask.

The new bungalow will be located within walking distance of the Battlefords Indian and Métis Friendship Centre (BIMFC).

“The supported rooming house model will provide long-term housing for eight hard-to-house individuals with supervision and supports to help break the cycle of homelessness,” BIMFC executive director Jackie Kennedy said in a press release.

Once constructed, the bungalow will consist of eight bedrooms and a developed basement for a total of roughly 3,350 square feet. Three of the bedrooms and one bathroom will be accessible.

A sod turning ceremony was held Thursday to kick off the build at 1132 98th St.

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are contributing $580,000 to the project. North Battleford’s municipal government is providing $108,000 towards the land and the costs of site servicing.

BIMFC has received a $130,000 grant from the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs for the project.