Construction starts on Habitat for Humanity home in Prince Albert

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for a new Habitat for Humanity home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officials said the home will be affordable and help improve the quality of life for a Prince Albert family.

The federal and provincial governments announced $50,000 in funding for the project on Tuesday.

“Every year, we seek to help more families than previous year, and without this consistent government support we would struggle to meet our goals,” Prince Albert’s Habitat for Humanity executive director Jan Thomas said in a press release.

“These funds make a difference to our Habitat partner families.”

The 1,175-square-foot bungalow with a partially developed basement will be located at 589 24th St. E.

In order to be eligible for a home built by the charitable organization, each partner family selected by Habitat for Humanity contributes 500 hours in building their own home or others like it.