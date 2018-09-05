Police investigating after man found with replica handgun in Beeton

Police are investigating after a man was found with a replica handgun in Beeton.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Tuesday just after 6:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was seen with a handgun in the parking lot of a business on Main Street.

The caller told police a man was standing beside a vehicle holding what appeared to be a handgun. Officers were able to locate the man and vehicle in question.

According to police, the handgun was located and it turned out to be a replica.

OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson says the man did not threaten or point the replica handgun at anyone. He says it remains unclear why the man was carrying the replica.

According to Lawrenson, no charges have been laid, however, the incident is still under investigation.