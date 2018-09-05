Innisfil teen charged after police officer assaulted during arrest

A 15-year-old teenager is facing several charges after an officer was allegedly assaulted during an arrest in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday, just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Innisfil Beach Road near St. John’s Road after receiving a report that there were teens in the area stumbling onto the roadway.

Police say they found a 15-year-old teenager and a 20-year-old man visibly intoxicated. An officer drove the pair to the teenager’s home so he could be turned over to his parents.

According to police, when they arrived, the home was broken into and a woman inside was assaulted. When the officer tried to place the suspect under arrest, an altercation ensued.

Officers say both suspects were eventually arrested and taken to the south division. Police say the officer did not require medical treatment as a result of the altercation.

According to police, the 20-year-old man has been charged with public intoxication. The 15-year-old teenager has been charged with break and enter and assault with intent to resist arrest, police say.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.