Police seek suspects in connection with overnight stabbing in Wasaga Beach

Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in Wasaga Beach left one man with serious injuries.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Monday, just before 4:30 a.m., officers received a report that a man had been stabbed at a residence on Main Street.
Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man from Etobicoke, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body and was transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.
According to police, two men were seen fleeing the area in a white vehicle.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 705-429-3575. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
