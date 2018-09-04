Police investigating after cat thrown from moving vehicle in Parry Sound

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of animal cruelty in Parry Sound.
According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Monday just after 5 p.m., a suspect threw an orange and white cat from a moving vehicle on Parry Sound Road.
Police say the cat hit a concrete retaining wall and succumbed to its injuries.
READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision
According to police, the cat was wearing a pink and yellow collar without tags.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle may be a dark-coloured Honda.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.