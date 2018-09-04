Crime
September 4, 2018 10:25 am

Police investigating after cat thrown from moving vehicle in Parry Sound

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after a cat was thrown from a moving vehicle in Parry Sound.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of animal cruelty in Parry Sound.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Monday just after 5 p.m., a suspect threw an orange and white cat from a moving vehicle on Parry Sound Road.

Police say the cat hit a concrete retaining wall and succumbed to its injuries.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision

According to police, the cat was wearing a pink and yellow collar without tags.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle may be a dark-coloured Honda.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animal
Animal Cruelty
Cat
cat thrown from car
Ontario Provincial Police
parry sound
West Parry Sound OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News