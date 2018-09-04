Police investigating after cat thrown from moving vehicle in Parry Sound

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of animal cruelty in Parry Sound.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Monday just after 5 p.m., a suspect threw an orange and white cat from a moving vehicle on Parry Sound Road.

Police say the cat hit a concrete retaining wall and succumbed to its injuries.

According to police, the cat was wearing a pink and yellow collar without tags.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle may be a dark-coloured Honda.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).