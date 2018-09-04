SIU probing man’s death in City of Kawartha Lakes

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Dalrymple, a community in the City of Kawartha Lakes, on Sunday.

The SIU says around noon, OPP officers responded to an address in Dalrymple for a man in distress. Dalrymple is about 55 kilometres north of Lindsay.

“Approximately one kilometre away, in a secluded area, officers located the man vital signs absent,” the SIU stated.

READ MORE: SIU to investigate after London man found seriously injured outside police cruiser

The SIU says first aid was provided and the man was transported to hospital. He was pronounced dead around 4:25 p.m.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Toronto.

No other details have been provided.

The SIU are asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload any video to their website.

The SIU have assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to this incident.