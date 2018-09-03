Illness prompts Foo Fighters to postpone Alberta shows, concerts rescheduled for October

It sounds like the Foo Fighters need some flu fighters after illness prompted the band to postpone its two Alberta shows this week, according to a news release from Rogers Place.

“Foo Fighters have had to reschedule two shows on the Canadian leg of the Concrete and Gold tour: Sept. 4 in Edmonton at Rogers Place and Sept. 6 in Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome,” a news release issued on Monday said.

“After opening this leg of the tour Sept. 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest.”

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl joked the illness could have something to do with the singer of the Irish rock band U2.

“That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl is quoted as saying in the news release.

The joke seemingly was a reference to reports that U2 recently rescheduled a concert in Germany because that band’s singer lost his voice.

The hard rock group’s tour is expected to resume in Vancouver on Saturday and the band said it is “grateful for the understanding and support” of their fans.

Make-up dates for Alberta are scheduled for next month. Grohl and his bandmates will now play in Edmonton on Oct. 22 and in Calgary on Oct. 23.

“Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for these new dates,” Rogers Place said. “If a refund is required, refunds are available at point of purchase until Sept. 25.”

The Foo Fighters’ latest tour is in support of the Grammy Award-winning band’s ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, which was released in 2017.