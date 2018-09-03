Eskimos’ Labour Day Classic woes continue with heartbreaking 23-20 loss to Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders kept their string of Labour Day wins alive with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Eskimos in the annual holiday game a seventh straight year and improved to 9-1 atop the CFL’s West Division. The Eskimos dropped to 6-5.

READ MORE: Eskimos hope to turn Labour Day fortunes around in battle with Stampeders

Watch below: The Edmonton Eskimos had an upbeat practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Classic.

The game deadlocked at 20-20, Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes booted a 43-yard field goal for the win with no time left on the clock.

Paredes contributed three field goals to Calgary’s victory, including a 50-yarder. DaVaris Daniels scored a touchdown for the Stampders.

C.J. Gable and Duke Williams scored touchdowns for the Esks with kicker Sean Whyte adding a pair of field goals.

Saturday’s rematch is in Edmonton.