Eskimos’ Labour Day Classic woes continue with heartbreaking 23-20 loss to Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders kept their string of Labour Day wins alive with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.
The Stampeders defeated the Eskimos in the annual holiday game a seventh straight year and improved to 9-1 atop the CFL’s West Division. The Eskimos dropped to 6-5.
The game deadlocked at 20-20, Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes booted a 43-yard field goal for the win with no time left on the clock.
Paredes contributed three field goals to Calgary’s victory, including a 50-yarder. DaVaris Daniels scored a touchdown for the Stampders.
C.J. Gable and Duke Williams scored touchdowns for the Esks with kicker Sean Whyte adding a pair of field goals.
Saturday’s rematch is in Edmonton.
