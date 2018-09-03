Sports
September 3, 2018 6:11 pm

Eskimos’ Labour Day Classic woes continue with heartbreaking 23-20 loss to Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos' players tackle Calgary Stampeders' Don Jackson during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampeders kept their string of Labour Day wins alive with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Eskimos in the annual holiday game a seventh straight year and improved to 9-1 atop the CFL’s West Division. The Eskimos dropped to 6-5.

The game deadlocked at 20-20, Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes booted a 43-yard field goal for the win with no time left on the clock.

Paredes contributed three field goals to Calgary’s victory, including a 50-yarder. DaVaris Daniels scored a touchdown for the Stampders.

C.J. Gable and Duke Williams scored touchdowns for the Esks with kicker Sean Whyte adding a pair of field goals.

Saturday’s rematch is in Edmonton.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

