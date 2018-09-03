Construction delay means extra week of summer holidays for some Beaumont students

While most students in the Edmonton area will get up early for their first day of the school year on Tuesday, students at Beaumont’s École J.E. Lapointe School will get a few more days of summer holidays thanks to construction delays at the school.

The start date for classes at the school has been pushed back to Monday, Sept. 10.

“Weather and unforeseen events have kept contractors on-site this week to finish up some of the final tasks, so we want to provide school staff a few extra days to prepare for students,” reads a letter sent to students’ parents by Principal Marla Tonita and Norman Yanitski, the superintendent for Black Gold Regional Division No. 18.

“With a start date of Sept. 10, we want to assure you there remains sufficient time throughout the 2018-2019 school year for the required amount of instructional hours for students.”

Among the improvements to the school are four new permanent classrooms, six new modular classrooms, 600 new lockers, solar panels on the building’s roof and new sidewalks.

“We look forward to the progress we will be seeing in the coming months,” the letter to parents reads. “As internal classrooms are added to the system, the old modulars will be phased out.

“[A] new gym is anticipated to be complete in October.”

