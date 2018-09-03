Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning Guelph stabbing

Guelph police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing on Monday at a plaza in the south end of the city.

Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Clair Road and Gordon Street around 3:30 a.m., where they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Guelph General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but an update on his condition was not provided in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Police also did not release any information about suspects or arrests, but said more information will be released when it is available.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7330. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

