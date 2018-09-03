Brampton man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder, attempted murder after shootings

Peel Regional Police say a 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after two shooting incidents in the city on Saturday.

Police said officers and paramedics were first called to Vodden Street East, west of Kennedy Road, before 12:45 a.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital by paramedics, but the man — who was identified as 27-year-old Brampton resident Cliff Correia — died in hospital.

After 6:30 a.m., police said they were called to Townley Crescent, near Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway East, after a 33-year-old man was shot. The victim, who was identified as Georgetown resident Derrick McKeown, died at the scene.

Patrick Doyle was arrested on Monday and charged in connection with the shootings. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court later in the day.

Anyone who has information, dashcam or surveillance video or who witnessed the shootings is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Man critically injured from a shooting on Vodden St west of Kennedy Rd in #Brampton. Victim transported to trauma centre. Back window of a taxi is shattered by gunfire. Suspect fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/VEhXwX3lrg — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 2, 2018

N/R – Arrest Made in Peel Region’s 19th and 20th Homicide of 2018 – https://t.co/Ru6bXfUJZt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 3, 2018