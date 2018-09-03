RCMP says 49-year-old dead after head-on collision in New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP say a 49-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision on Route 134 in Aldouane, N.B.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The head-on collision is believed to have occurred when a car travelling northbound on Route 134 crossed the centre line and collided with a car travelling southbound.

The passenger of the southbound car, a 49-year-old woman from Saint John, N.B., was taken to hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Drivers from both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.