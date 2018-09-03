2 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Linwood, N.S.

Two people are dead and one injured following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Linwood, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say a small car driving on the highway left the road, rolled and struck a tree at approximately 6:51 p.m.

The two men in the front seats of the vehicle — a 23-year-old from Port Hastings, N.S., and a 27-year-old from Troy, N.S. — died at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat had to be extricated from the vehicle.

She was later airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the heavy damage sustained by the vehicle, police and emergency services were on the scene for several hours working to remove the occupants from the vehicle.

An RCMP traffic analyst was also present to assist with the investigation, which police say is ongoing at this time.