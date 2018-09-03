Halifax police investigating crash involving police vehicle

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a crash involving a police vehicle that occurred Monday morning.

Police say that an HRP vehicle was travelling northbound on North Park Street, responding to a call for service. The vehicle did not have its emergency lights or siren activated.

A Toyota Corolla that was turning left from Cornwallis Street onto North Park Street collided with the police car, impacting its right side.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and airbags were deployed as a result of the crash.

#Halifax police said in a press release that a car collided with a police car close to 2 a.m. today at Cornwallis and North Park streets. The damage was described as “extensive.” Paramedics cleared all involved, and a man, 19, was given a ticket. #HFXTraffic pic.twitter.com/ein0HFC1ew — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) September 3, 2018

Paramedics checked and cleared the drivers of both vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old man from Halifax, was issued a summary offence ticket for a newly licensed driver operating a vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m.

HRP say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act are expected.