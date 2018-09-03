Halifax police investigating crash involving police vehicle
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a crash involving a police vehicle that occurred Monday morning.
Police say that an HRP vehicle was travelling northbound on North Park Street, responding to a call for service. The vehicle did not have its emergency lights or siren activated.
A Toyota Corolla that was turning left from Cornwallis Street onto North Park Street collided with the police car, impacting its right side.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and airbags were deployed as a result of the crash.
Paramedics checked and cleared the drivers of both vehicles.
The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old man from Halifax, was issued a summary offence ticket for a newly licensed driver operating a vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m.
HRP say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act are expected.
