Cape Breton Regional Police investigating stabbing in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Liberty Street at 7:42 p.m. with reports that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

READ MORE: Man attempts to move SUV blocking traffic at Peggy’s Cove, injures 2 people

The 29-year-old was transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by Emergency Health Services and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police say that after speaking with witnesses, they believe the original incident occurred on Dorchester Street with the victim’s vehicle located a short distance away.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police say they don’t believe the stabbing to be a random act.

Police have identified Christian Michael Lewis, 22, of Sydney, N.S., as a suspect in relation to the incident.

They have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151.