Man attempts to move SUV blocking traffic at Peggy’s Cove, injures 2 people: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are trying to identify a man who attempted to move an SUV that was impeding traffic at Peggy’s Cove, only for the vehicle to roll down an incline and injure two people.
Police say a man attempted to move a Toyota RAV4 from its parking spot near the gift shop at Peggy’s Cove at 2:19 p.m. Saturday.
The person who tried to move the vehicle wasn’t successful and apparently left the SUV in neutral before leaving the vehicle.
The SUV, which was parked on a slight incline, began to roll, knocking one woman down and running over her hand before pushing another woman against a large rock.
Neither woman suffered serious injuries but both were transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services.
RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident and that the man they are attempting to identify was not the owner of the SUV.
Anyone who knows the identity of the man is urged to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020.
