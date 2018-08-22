Peggy’s Cove workers say they’re unable to stop visitors from venturing too far
From boat tours to lodging and even lobster rolls, Peter Richardson has his hand in many parts of Peggy’s Cove.
The business owner has been working in the numerous public service avenues at Nova Scotia’s historic landmark for years and knows one thing to be certain, stopping every visitor from getting too close to the water isn’t feasible.
“We get three quarters of a million people coming here,” he said. “There’s going to be a couple of them that don’t obey signs.”
Richardson commends the province for ramping up their safety awareness campaign, which has included increased signage and a video warning in the information centre.
Although he isn’t sure what more can be done, he says many remain unaware of the danger.
“As soon as you step on that eel grass that’s just like stepping on ice,” he said “You could slip and go in there easily.”
“They just don’t get it.”
Paula Yanch greets visitors at the on-site art gallery. She recalls going down to advise someone against carrying their small child to the water’s edge and being told through profane language to mind her business.
Yanch feels that no matter what measures are in place or the danger that looms, some will inevitably push the limits.
“Some people say we need to put a fence up,'” she explained. “Well I’m here to tell you if they put a fence up people would crawl over the top of it.”
In a statement, the Department of Business said they believe “it is important that visitors understand the dangers posed by the black rocks near the water’s edge” and that “there are comprehensive safety measures at the Peggy’s Cove site.
The statement indicated that includes multiple warning signs near the water however those signs are located on the trails and in the parking lot, not on the rocks.
Lillian McNamee of Brockville, Ont., was visiting the landmark for the first time and said that is precisely the problem.
“A very large sign closer to the rocks themselves,” she said when asked how to better advise visitors. “I think people are ignoring the signs that are up here.”
