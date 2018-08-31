City of Regina recommending curbside organic waste service

The City of Regina is recommending a curbside organic (food and yard) waste service in an attempt to divert more waste from the landfill.

The city’s residential waste diversion rate has remained static at 20 per cent since 2015. A city committee report claims a curbside organic waste service would move Regina to city council’s target of diverting 65 per cent of household waste from the landfill.

Organic waste makes up about 50 per cent of residential waste and is a resource that can be used to market valuable products like nutrient-rich compost and energy.

The city adds that an organic waste service will meet current and future waste disposal needs while protecting the quality of life for future generations.

The proposal still needs to go before a committee meeting next week. After committee, it will be forwarded to a regular city council meeting for further debate and potential approval.