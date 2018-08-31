Crime
August 31, 2018 11:53 am

High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Justin David Levasseur.

Winnipeg Police Service
Police say a high-risk sex offender, Justin David Levasseur, has been released from Stony Mountain Institution and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Levasseur is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner, say police.

READ MORE: Sex offender released from Stony Mountain Tuesday: Winnipeg police

Levasseur, 28, has a lengthy criminal record – including breaking and entering to commit sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, escaping custody and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted of those offences on March 24, 2016, and received a sentence of five years.

He remains on parole until November of 2019, which includes a curfew of 10 p.m.

Global News