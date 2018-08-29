Saskatoon police charge 3 after Lakeview home invasion

Saskatoon police say they tracked down the people responsible for a home invasion in the Lakeview neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A break-in was initially reported at an apartment building in the 800-block of Kingsmere Boulevard at roughly 1:45 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Edam, Sask. home invasion

Police said three men threatened an occupant with a firearm before stealing items, and fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Subsequent information led officers to a home in the 400-block of Michener Place at roughly 6 a.m. Upon arrival, police located two men believed to be suspects in the home invasion earlier.

Police said a backpack from the first man was searched and found to contain a sawed-off rifle, ammo, methamphetamine, a scale, and drug-packaging materials. The second man had an imitation gun.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police seize colourfully decorated sawed-off rifle, charge 4

Officers located a third suspect and stolen property from the home invasion inside the Pacific Heights residence.

A 32-year-old man from Asquith, Sask., and two Saskatoon men, aged 33 and 46, are facing charges related to breaking and entering, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime as well as drug and firearm related offences.