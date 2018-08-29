Crime
Arrest made in Edam, Sask. home invasion

An inmate serving time at Lethbridge Correctional Centre in Alberta has been charged in a January home invasion near Edam, Sask.

RCMP have made an arrest in a home invasion earlier this year near Edam, Sask.

Police said three men broke into the home north of Edam early in the morning of Jan. 12 and made off with a number items.

A man, woman, and youth were home at the time, but were not injured.

An inmate serving time at Lethbridge Correctional Centre in Alberta was arrested on Aug. 24.

Among the charges Darian Jordan Meesto is facing are pointing a firearm in a careless manner, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and forcible confinement.

He appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Aug. 27 and is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

