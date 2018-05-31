Man injured in Rhein, Sask. home invasion

A man was injured during a home invasion in an eastern Saskatchewan community.

Yorkton RCMP said several armed people wearing masks entered the home in Rhein just before 1:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

A man in the home was assaulted and a number of items stolen, including a large sum of money and two firearms. Police have not released the amount of cash taken or the types of firearms stolen.

The suspects then left in an unknown direction. No descriptions were available.

Police believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown as well as the nature of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in Rhein to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Rhein is roughly 345 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.