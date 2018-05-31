Public helps Saskatoon police officer subdue man

Members of the public helped Saskatoon police subdue a man after he fought with an officer following a foot chase.

Police were initially called to the intersection of 22nd Street West and Betts Avenue early Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a man walking in the area armed with a knife.

READ MORE: 2 charged in rural Sask. break and enter

Members of the air support unit located the man and directed ground units to his location.

An arriving officer said the man took off when he got out of his cruiser and a foot chase ensued.

The officer caught up to him when he tried to climb a fence and that is when the physical altercation took place between the officer and the suspect.

Members of the public helped the officer subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

Police said the man had exhibited extremely aggressive behaviour and believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

READ MORE: 2 rural Sask. property theft suspects caught on camera

A second knife was found on the man.

No serious injuries were reported.

The 30-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public, and breach of an undertaking. He was also found to be wanted on outstanding warrants.

A police spokesperson said while they are appreciative of the public’s help in supporting the officer to make the arrest, they do not encourage the public to put themselves in any dangerous situation.