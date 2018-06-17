Police investigate after home invasion at North Central home

The police are investigating a home invasion that occurred at a Regina home last night.

At 11:30 p.m. on June 16, police were sent to a home in the 1400 block of Robinson Street after receiving a call that three suspects forced their way into the North Central home carrying a variety of weapons.

One of the tenants of the home was assaulted, however, police said that details of the injuries are unavailable at this point.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.