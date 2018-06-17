Police investigate after home invasion at North Central home
A A
The police are investigating a home invasion that occurred at a Regina home last night.
At 11:30 p.m. on June 16, police were sent to a home in the 1400 block of Robinson Street after receiving a call that three suspects forced their way into the North Central home carrying a variety of weapons.
One of the tenants of the home was assaulted, however, police said that details of the injuries are unavailable at this point.
This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.