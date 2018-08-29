Man pleads guilty in attack against Muslim teen on Canada Line

A man accused of attacking a young Muslim woman on the Canada Line last December has been handed a suspended sentence and two-years probation by a Vancouver Provincial Court Judge.

On Wednesday morning, Pierre Belzan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault.

The 47-year-old was originally charged with sexual assault and uttering threats.

Last December, 18-year-old Noor Fadel boarded the Canada Line at Waterfront station. Shortly after she claimed Belzan threatened to kill her and all Muslims before striking her across the face.

Fadel said Belzan grabbed her head, forced it toward his crotch and then tried to remove her hijab.

At the time, Transit Police said Belzan spoke in Arabic and allegedly made obscene remarks, using “extremely offensive language.”

The story gained international attention after a Good Samaritan pushed Belzan away.

The two disembarked at Yaletown Station where Fadel met with Transit Police.