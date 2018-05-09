Racist tirade at Lethbridge restaurant caught on camera

Video of a woman uttering racist comments and threatening violence against a group of men at a Lethbridge restaurant is being shared widely on social media.

The five-minute video begins with a woman telling a group of men sitting at a table next to hers that they’re “dealing with a Canadian woman right now and I will leap across this table and punch you right in your f***king mouth.”

As the video continues, the woman can be heard saying “go back to your f***king country” and “you’re not Canadian,” after one of the men is heard saying “we’re all Canadian.”

Towards the end of the video, the woman tells the group, “Speak English if you’re going to speak. It’s Canada.”

It’s not clear what sparked the racist rant. The video post has prompted dozens of responses from users on Facebook.

On Wednesday morning, the Lethbridge Police Service tweeted it was aware of video “being circulated on social media involving a verbal dispute that was recorded at a local restaurant.” Police said they are looking into the matter.

Lethbridge Police Service is aware of the video that is being circulated on social media involving a verbal dispute that was recorded at a local restaurant. Lethbridge Police Service is looking into the matter at this time. — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) May 9, 2018

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman posted on Facebook that he’s embarrassed over the incident.

“We are working hard to address racism and bigotry but can not prevent ignorance and the hostile behaviour of individuals,” Spearman wrote.

“Most Lethbridge citizens are proud of our reputation as a city that welcomes immigrants and refugees.”

The targets of the verbal attack confirmed to Global News that the incident happened at the lone Denny’s restaurant in Lethbridge.

Global News has reached out to Denny’s Corp. for comment on the incident.

The video was posted to Monir Omerzai’s Facebook page on Tuesday night as well as on other Facebook pages. It’s not clear when the incident occurred.

