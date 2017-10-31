Man in viral Abbotsford racist rant video set to be sentenced

The man who was captured on camera in Abbotsford last year in a racially-charged video is expected to be sentenced today.

Karry Corbett was filmed by an Abbotsford lawyer last October getting into an argument with a parking enforcement officer.

Lawyer Ravi Duhra said he began filming when he became concerned about Cobertt’s behaviour towards the officer, but that’s when Cobertt’s attention turned to Duhra.

WATCH: Abbotsford racist rant over parking spot goes viral

In the video, Corbett is filmed throwing a litany of racist slurs at Duhra, calling him a “P*ki” and a “camel-riding motherf*****.”

He goes back to his truck and yells, “White power motherf*****” while beating on his chest.

In September, Corbett pleaded guilty to assault.

-With files from Matt Lee, CKNW