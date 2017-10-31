Crime
October 31, 2017 1:12 pm

Man in viral Abbotsford racist rant video set to be sentenced

By Online News Producer  Global News

Samantha Falk talks with criminal defense lawyer Kevin Westell about charges laid in connection with a racist tirade caught on camera in Abbotsford.

The man who was captured on camera in Abbotsford last year in a racially-charged video is expected to be sentenced today.

Karry Corbett was filmed by an Abbotsford lawyer last October getting into an argument with a parking enforcement officer.

Lawyer Ravi Duhra said he began filming when he became concerned about Cobertt’s behaviour towards the officer, but that’s when Cobertt’s attention turned to Duhra.

In the video, Corbett is filmed throwing a litany of racist slurs at Duhra, calling him a “P*ki” and a “camel-riding motherf*****.”

He goes back to his truck and yells, “White power motherf*****” while beating on his chest.

In September, Corbett pleaded guilty to assault.

-With files from Matt Lee, CKNW

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

