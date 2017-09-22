Man in viral Abbotsford racist rant video pleads guilty to assault

Almost a year after appearing in a racially-charged video and being criminally charged, a man has pleaded guilty to assault.

Karry Corbett was captured on camera by an Abbotsford lawyer last October after getting into an argument with a parking enforcement officer.

Lawyer Ravi Duhra said he began filming when he became concerned about Cobertt’s behaviour towards the officer, but that’s when Cobertt’s attention turned to Duhra.

In the video, Corbett is filmed throwing a litany of racist slurs at Duhra, calling him a “P*ki” and a “camel-riding motherf*****.”

He goes back to his truck and yells, “White power motherf*****” while beating on his chest.

Abbotsford Police said Corbett turned himself into police days after the incident.

Corbett pleaded guilty to one count of assault on Friday and will make his next court appearance on October for sentencing.

It’s expected the other charges of uttering threats, causing a disturbance, and another count of assault, will be dropped.

~With files from Sean Boynton