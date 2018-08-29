Hamilton police seek help identifying suspected cigarette thieves

Hamilton police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a number of break-ins.

Police say since June 24, the break and enter, auto theft and robbery (BEAR) unit has been investigating a rash of cigarette thefts that have occurred in at least 10 businesses, which were broken into by suspects prying open the front door.

Most of the targeted businesses were gas stations and convenience stores and the incidents happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police are encouraging local business owners to make sure their video surveillance systems are working properly and that their cigarette display cabinets are secured overnight.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information or can identify someone in the phots to contact Det. Const. Darryl Oosterhoff by phone at 905-546-8936 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

