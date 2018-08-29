Canada
August 29, 2018 12:41 pm

Hamilton police investigating attempted bank robbery

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect after an attempted bank robbery.

A A

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted bank robbery in the city.

READ MORE: Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

Police say around 11 a.m. Monday, a man entered the CIBC branch on Fennell Avenue East and demanded cash.

However, police were called and the suspect ran out the emergency exit, empty-handed.

Police say no weapons were seen and no one was injured, but they are still looking for the suspect.

READ MORE: Pharmacy robbed in Oakville

He’s described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, around five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and scruffy grey beard.

He was wearing a baseball hat and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted
Bank
CIBC
HamOnt
Investigation
Robbery
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News