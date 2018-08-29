Hamilton police investigating attempted bank robbery

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted bank robbery in the city.

Police say around 11 a.m. Monday, a man entered the CIBC branch on Fennell Avenue East and demanded cash.

However, police were called and the suspect ran out the emergency exit, empty-handed.

Police say no weapons were seen and no one was injured, but they are still looking for the suspect.

He’s described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, around five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and scruffy grey beard.

He was wearing a baseball hat and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

