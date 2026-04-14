B.C. tables implementation legislation after 30-year negotiation with First Nation

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The B.C. government tabled implementation legislation on Tuesday in another step toward a fully ratified treaty for the K’ómoks First Nation.

The province introduced the K’ómoks Treaty Act, 2026, after negotiations began in 1994 with the federal government and the province.

“Together with K’ómoks, this treaty will create opportunity, jobs, prosperity and certainty for our beautiful province,” said Premier David Eby in a statement.

“This is a historic day for the K’ómoks people, for those who have worked long and hard to reach this moment. People are experiencing real benefits from treaties, based in mutual trust and shared goals, like healthy communities, new investments and prosperity, services that make life easier, and sustainable land, water and resource stewardship.”

The K’ómoks Treaty Act establishes the legal status of the K’ómoks Treaty, in which the First Nation will receive ownership of about 3,442 hectares of land scattered around Vancouver Island, with an additional 1,592 hectares available for purchase from the province over time.

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K’ómoks territory spans north to Quadra Island up to the southern reaches of the Johnstone Strait, with the heart being in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

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K’ómoks Reserves, including their administration and territory, primarily surround the city of Courtenay.

K’ómoks has 351 registered members, of whom 102 reside on reserve, according to the province.

All of the land covered in the treaty is already owned by either the First Nation or the B.C. government.

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“Introducing this legislation alongside K’ómoks First Nation marks a major milestone in our government-to-government relationship, and in the B.C. treaty negotiations process,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, in a statement.

“If fully ratified, the K’ómoks Treaty will bring stability and certainty through positive changes, a path to self-governance, recognition of rights, social and economic opportunities, all leading toward a prosperous and bright future for the K’ómoks people, and for everyone in the surrounding communities.”

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Once the legislation is debated and passed in the legislature, more steps must be taken by the B.C. and Canadian governments.

The bill is one of two steps, with the second being the signing of the treaty by the K’ómoks First Nation, and both levels of government.

The federal parliament will then review the treaty and if fully ratified, the K’ómoks Treaty will be one of the first comprehensive treaties to come into effect since the Tla’amin Treaty in 2016, according to the B.C. government.

“This is an important milestone for K’ómoks First Nation,” said K’ómoks First Nation Elected Chief Councillor Nicole Rempel. “Our members have already shown strong support for this treaty, and we are confident in both the agreement and the process that has brought us here.

“The introduction of this legislation moves us closer to implementation — strengthening our governance, recognizing our rights, and creating long-term opportunities for our Nation and the region. We remain committed to moving forward with respect, collaboration and continued engagement.”

Following the introduction of provincial treaty implementation legislation, Canada and B.C. will be continuing consultations with neighbouring First Nations on overlapping land claims, a news release from the B.C. government states.