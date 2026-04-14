Seeds planted for in-depth review of Saskatchewan farming, province says

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A comprehensive review into the act protecting farmers in Saskatchewan is in the works, with a final report expected to inform legislative decisions.

In this deeper dive into The Saskatchewan Farm Security Act, the province will seek out additional viewpoints from “public and stakeholder consultations,” it announced on Tuesday.

Leading up to this review, Saskatchewan sought a provincial audit before forming an advisory committee. Neither found any cases of unauthorized farmland ownership.

“(Those reports) did point to further opportunities to further strengthen the legislation and the regulatory feedback,” said Agriculture Minister David Marit.

“As the market for farmland changes, and the world sees the value of Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector, it is time once again to assess the legislative framework that protects it.”

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The act was first passed in 1989. Since then, it has seen several amendments, with the most recent being two years ago. The last in-depth review was in 2016.

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Saskatchewan’s agriculture minister said the review, and any changes, will ensure regulations are evolving to meet farmers’ needs. This year’s review will focus on ensuring Saskatchewan’s farmland remains in the hands of Canadian farmers and corporations.

“The comprehensive review will explore opportunities to improve ownership verification, strengthen penalty and enforcement tools, modernize definitions, and strengthen reporting obligations and oversight of permanent residents,” the release said.

This analysis will also delve into farm security, the foreclosure process and home quarter protection, the minister added.

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association, Wheat Growers Association, Cattle Association, and the Saskatchewan Association of Regional Municipalities spoke favourably of the changes in the news release.

“Protecting ownership of Saskatchewan’s pasture and hayland is of critical importance to our beef cattle producers,” said Chad Ross, the chair of the Saskatchewan Cattle Association in the release.

Ross said the association looks forward to participating in conversations with the reviewers. The president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities concurred.

“Our farmland is one of Saskatchewan’s greatest assets, and it’s important that the rules around who can own and use it keep pace with the realities of farming today,” said Bill Huber, the association’s president.

“This review is a good chance to make sure the act continues to protect family farms and support the future of our rural communities.”

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The farm land ownership advisory committee was appointed last October, and its members spoke with representatives of the real estate, legal, financial, and agriculture sectors.