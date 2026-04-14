Montreal students mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

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One by one, students placed stones on the graves of the fallen.

Each one a promise their stories won’t be forgotten.

At the National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire, students, veterans and dignitaries gathered for a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, honouring the millions who perished and the Canadians who fought for freedom.

“Learning about the names of those who passed away during the Holocaust, and also listening to the Rabbi in his prayers that he made was really special — and it touched my heart,” said Keziah Clayton, a Grade 11 student.

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Those who attended the ceremony say remembering the Holocaust is not only about honouring those who lost their lives because they were Jewish, but about ensuring history isn’t repeated.

“It’s essential that the young generation will know, will learn from history,” said Eliaz Luf, Consul General of the State of Israel in Montreal. “And each one of them will make sure that nothing like that will ever happen to any kind of people.”

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Nearly 100 Jewish Canadian veterans are laid to rest at the cemetery, each remembered not just for how they served, but why.

Organizers say passing those stories on is what gives ceremonies like these their true meaning — and shows why remembering is key to repeating the same mistakes.

“This is part of their community, it’s part of their history, it’s part as well of their understanding that peace and liberty isn’t something that’s just given,” said Michel Bourque, National Field of Honour president and retired Canadian Armed Forces Colonel. “It’s something that I would say is earned.”