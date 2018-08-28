Crime
August 28, 2018 2:38 pm

Charges laid 2 years after alleged Alberta poaching incident

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: Fish and Wildlife officers released this video two years ago in hopes of catching a group of people they believe poached a deer in northern Alberta.

A A

Fish and Wildlife officers have charged two men almost two years after releasing video of a possible poaching incident in northern Alberta.

Story continues below

In December 2016, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement posted a video on their Facebook page. They said it was a video provided to them by a citizen who happened to be “in the right place at the right time,” to capture the alleged poaching of a white-tailed deer.

READ MORE: Alberta wildlife officials search for apparent deer poachers caught on video

Officers said the video, which can be viewed at the top of this story, shows a deer on the left being shot before a truck drives over and several people load the carcass into the vehicle.

It was alleged to have happened on Nov. 5, 2016 near the town of Colinton, which is about 20 kilometres south of Athabasca.

Leeland Stringer, 40, and Brett Letki, 38, are both facing multiple charges.

Stringer is facing five charges including discharging a firearm from the road and discharging a firearm from a vehicle while both men are facing charges of unlawful possession of wildlife and allowing the edible flesh of a big game animal to be wasted.

READ MORE: Poached elk found near Sundre, Alta. prompts government call for information

In a Facebook post, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that their investigation shows that, even though the men took the deer, the meat was never used.

The two are scheduled to appear in Boyle Provincial Court on Tuesday.

According to the Wildlife Act, if found guilty, the men could be facing a maximum fine of $50,000 and/or one year in jail for a first offence.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta deer poached
Alberta deer shot
Alberta fish and wildlife
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers
Alberta poachers
Alberta Poaching
Alberta poaching fine
Alleged Deer Poachers
Athabasca
Colinton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News