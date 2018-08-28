9-year-old boy suicide
9-year-old commits suicide after he was bullied for being gay, Colorado mom says

By Staff The Associated Press

A Denver, Colorado mother is trying to raise awareness of bullying and suicide after she says her son committed suicide at the age of nine as a result of being bullied for being gay.

Authorities say Denver Public Schools (DPS) crisis counselors met with children at an elementary school after a 9-year-old student killed himself after he was reportedly bullied for being gay, the Denver Post reported.

The Post reported that the Denver Coroner’s Office confirmed Jamel Myles died by suicide on Thursday. DPS spokesman Will Jones said Jamel was a fourth-grader at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School.

“My child died because of bullying. My baby killed himself,” Leia Pierce, the boy’s mother, told the Post on Monday.

Pierce told the newspaper that her son came out as gay this summer and began wearing fake fingernails on Aug. 20, the first day at school. Pierce said she found Jamel’s body on Thursday and tried unsuccessfully to revive her son.

School district grief counsellors met Monday with students, teachers and school staff.

