Dad invites child’s bullies to her funeral: ‘Witness the complete devastation you have created’

The father of child model Amy (Dolly) Everett is inviting those who bullied his daughter — who died by suicide — to her funeral service.

The 14-year-old, who was a well-known model in Australia, died last week.

Her father, Tick Everett, posted about her death on Facebook Sunday, saying bullying is what caused the girl end her life. He wrote that suicide is often thought to be cowardly, but his daughter was incredibly strong.

“Doll had the strength to do what she thought she had to do to escape the evil in this world,” the post read. “However unfortunately Dolly will never know the great pain and emptiness left behind.”

The father did not provide details on the bullying his daughter faced but added that recent events have shown him exactly how social media shouldn’t be used.

He thanked those who have supported the family amid the difficult situation.

Then, he had a message for the bullies who tormented his daughter.

“If by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he wrote.

Everett added that he hopes his message prevents people from bullying.

“If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll’s life will not be wasted.”

Australian outback firm Akubra — the company for which Amy modelled — released a statement on her death Tuesday.

“Bullying of any type is unacceptable,” the company wrote on Facebook. “It is up to us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour. Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend.”

Online bullying is a rising concern here in Canada, as well. According to a Statistics Canada report conducted in 2014, 17 per cent of internet users between the ages of 15 and 29 have experienced cyberbullying or cyberstalking.

The report added that young individuals with previous experiences with victimization, such as physical or sexual assault, are more likely to go through cyberbullying or stalking. Cyberbullying is also more common in younger ages, and within the LGBTQ+ community.