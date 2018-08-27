RCMP searching for missing Moncton woman and seven-year-old daughter

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a woman and her seven-year-old daughter, who have not been seen for a week and a half.

Police say Samantha Thebeau, 24, and her daughter, Kaylee, were last seen on Mountain Road near Plaza Boulevard in Moncton on Aug. 16.

On Aug. 20, their family asked police to check on their well-being. Since then, officers have followed up several leads to try to locate them but have been unsuccessful.

“It is believed that mother and daughter are together,” RCMP said in a news release.

Thebeau is about five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 146 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Kaylee is approximately three-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 64 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

