Guelph Transit adjusting some routes in September

As the summer winds down, Guelph Transit is out with adjustments to some routes which are set to come into effect in September.
Three bus schedules and one bus route are being tweaked in what the city calls an “ongoing effort to improve service for riders.”
The following changes will come into effect on Sept. 4:
Guelph Transit’s university routes will resume as of Sept. 4.
The city said 11 new drivers are expected to hit the road next month as well.
Schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website and printed maps are available at city hall, the Guelph Civic Museum, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.
