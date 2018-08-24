Guelph Transit adjusting some routes in September

As the summer winds down, Guelph Transit is out with adjustments to some routes which are set to come into effect in September.

Three bus schedules and one bus route are being tweaked in what the city calls an “ongoing effort to improve service for riders.”

The following changes will come into effect on Sept. 4:

The 3 Westmount will run every 30 minutes from 5:45 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., and between 6:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. The bus will run every 20 minutes from 7:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The 41 Downtown-University Express will see its route relocated and the bus will now turn right from Gordon Street onto Wellington Street and will no longer go north on Norfolk Street. A new eastbound stop will be added at the corner of Wellington and Gordon streets, and the northbound stop at Gordon and Nottingham streets will be removed.

Minor tweaks will also be made to the schedules of the 17 Woodlawn Watson and the 18 Watson Woodlawn.

Guelph Transit’s university routes will resume as of Sept. 4.

The city said 11 new drivers are expected to hit the road next month as well.

Schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website and printed maps are available at city hall, the Guelph Civic Museum, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.