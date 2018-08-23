Teenage girl dies from injuries suffered in collision with train near Weyburn, Sask.

A teenage girl injured in a collision between a vehicle and a train near Weyburn, Sask., has died from her injuries.

Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk was injured on the evening of Aug. 16. She had surgery in Regina to relieve pressure on her brain before being transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Teen girl injured in collision between vehicle, train near Weyburn, Sask

A social media post from her family said Bursic-Panchuk passed away the morning of Aug. 22, the day after her 17th birthday.

Accord to the post, her organs will be donated to save and change lives.

A GoFundMe campaign set up after the collision says any residual funds raised will be used to help the world remember her.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and CP Rail continue to investigate.