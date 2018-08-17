Canada
Teen girl injured in collision between vehicle, train near Weyburn, Sask

A teenage girl had to be airlifted to hospital after a vehicle and train collided near Weyburn.

A teenage girl was injured after a vehicle and train collided Thursday evening near Weyburn, Sask.

Weyburn RCMP said the collision around 6:15 p.m. at the rail yard southeast of the community.

The 16-year-old driver had to be taken to hospital by STARS, but police said they do not know the nature of her injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and CP Rail continue to investigate.

Police said there were no obstructions or traffic delays caused by the collision.

