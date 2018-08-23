LIVE BLOG: Flash flood, landslide warnings issued as Hurricane Lane nears Hawaii

Hawaii is bracing for Hurricane Lane as the Category 4 storm approaches the islands Thursday.

READ MORE: Canadians warned to avoid Hawaii travel as Hurricane Lane approaches

The hurricane is expected to be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

The National Weather Service has warned of “life-threatening flash flooding and landslides,” and that winds could reach up to 220 km/h in an official statement.

Global News will be posting live updates on the storm. Check back here for the latest coverage.