August 23, 2018
Updated: August 23, 2018 10:35 am

LIVE BLOG: Flash flood, landslide warnings issued as Hurricane Lane nears Hawaii

By Eric Stober Global News

WATCH LIVE: Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Hawaii is bracing for Hurricane Lane as the Category 4 storm approaches the islands Thursday.

The hurricane is expected to be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

The National Weather Service has warned of “life-threatening flash flooding and landslides,” and that winds could reach up to 220 km/h in an official statement.

Global News will be posting live updates on the storm. Check back here for the latest coverage.

