Canadians warned to avoid Hawaii travel as Hurricane Lane approaches

The government is urging Canadians to avoid travel to Hawaii as Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 storm, approaches the region.

On its website, it urged that all “non-essential travel” to be avoided.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe, as well as to Oahu and Kauai islands due to Hurricane Lane,” the alert read.

Several Canadian and American airlines have also issued advisories over Hurricane Lane.

The U.S. National Weather Service said on Wednesday that Hurricane Lane had weakened slightly, but still had the potential to cause catastrophic damage to the region.

When will the storm approach?

Bearing 250-kilometre-per-hour winds, Lane is threatening to dump as much as 50 cm of rain over parts of the islands, triggering major flash flooding and landslides.

The U.S. Central Pacific Hurricane Center said further weakening of the cyclone was expected as it continued on a track that could see it take aim at other islands beginning early Thursday.

“The center of Lane will track dangerously close to the islands Thursday through Saturday,” the advisory said.

“Regardless of the exact track of the center, life-threatening impacts are likely in some areas as the hurricane makes its closest approach.”

Lane was about 505 kilometres south of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 5 a.m. Hawaii time, U.S. forecasters said. It was expected to begin a turn toward the northwest of the island later on Wednesday, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Thursday.

Information on Canadian airline advisories

WestJet and Air Canada are both watching the storm’s path carefully, the airlines told Global News.

In an email statement to Global News, WestJet said it is offering “flexible change/cancel for guests travelling to or from Hawaii on August 23 and 24.”

“We continue to monitor Hurricane Lane’s path very closely as the safety of our guests and crew is our top priority,” the statement explained, adding passengers can check online for updates.

Air Canada also explained in an email statement to Global News that it is “monitoring the situation” and has implemented its goodwill policy for those travelling to Hawaii in the coming days.

Passengers who purchased Hawaii tickets before August 21 for travel before August 26 can make changes to their plans without a fee, the airline explained on its website.

The new reservations must be for flights before Sept. 9.

American airlines updates

American carriers also issued similar alerts. Delta Airlines urged travellers to check frequently for updates on its website.

It noted that the affected cities include: Honolulu, Kona, Lihue and Maui between the dates of August 23 and 26.

United also issued a travel waiver for Hawaii on Tuesday.

We have issued a travel waiver in advance of Hurricane Lane. Please check your flight status on our mobile app or at https://t.co/7fA7qou73B before going to the airport. https://t.co/IF60Hh7jBZ pic.twitter.com/BRVhp5bPuG — United Airlines (@united) August 21, 2018

American Airlines explained on its website that Honolulu, Kona, Kauai Island and Kahului flights may be affected by the hurricane. It is also waiving fees for those who bought tickets before August 20, and are scheduled to travel on August 23 and August 24.

Hurricane #Lane Travel Update: Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on HA or HA codeshare flights to/from/within/via the State of Hawai‘i between 8/21-8/26, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee. https://t.co/wBzSF8oMOU — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) August 21, 2018

Hurricane Lane also prompted Hawaiian Airlines to offer free reservation changes.

