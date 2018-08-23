New Brunswick election: Moncton Northwest

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of the new riding of Moncton Northwest. The newly-formed district contains parts of former ridings Moncton Crescent and Petitcodiac.

Candidates

Liberal: Courtney Pringle-Carver

Progressive Conservative: Ernie Steeves (incumbent)

NDP: Cyprien Okana

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

John Betts, PC incumbent for Moncton Crescent, would not re-offer in 2010.

PC candidate Ernie Steeves would win the 2014 election in Moncton Northwest, defeating Liberal candidate Brian Hicks.

Steeves earned 42.2 per cent of the vote in his win while Hicks earned 38.8 per ce

2010

Moncton Crescent and Petitcodiac both elected PC candidates in 2010.

Tory incumbent John Betts retained his seat in the riding of Moncton Crescent while Sherry Wilson was elected in the Petitcodiac riding, defeating former PC cabinet minister Wally Stiles who had crossed the floor to the Liberals and joined their cabinet.