Winnipeg police advise against visiting Central Park late at night

Winnipeg police are issuing an unusual warning about a local park.

There was a robbery in Central Park early Saturday morning that also saw a 19-year-old man brought to hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds in the upper body.

After another robbery in the area early Monday morning, Const. Jay Murray said the neighbourhood isn’t necessarily unsafe, but you may not want to walk around alone in the early hours.

“If you’re out and about at that time, in that area, you’re going to want to be with a large group or somewhere you feel safe,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate that somebody can’t be out at that time enjoying themselves but that’s the reality that we’re faced with.”

Police were called to the 400 block of Cumberland around 2:30 a.m. Monday, and learned a 33-year-old man had been accosted by two men who stole his phone.

The victim received minor injuries in the scuffle, which police believe took place after the victim first ran into the suspects in the lobby of a nearby apartment building.

With the help of AIR1 and the K9 unit, officers located the two suspects nearby.

One suspect provided a fake name initially, but police were able to successfully identify him after getting his fingerprints. The other suspect was found with the stolen phone.

A 20-year-old man from Saskatchewan and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg face charges for robbery and failing to comply with various court orders.

The younger suspect was also charged with one count of public mischief for giving a false name.