11 people injured in 5-day stabbing spree in Winnipeg

Police in Winnipeg have dealt with what may appear to be an unusual number of stabbings over the past few days – but police say it’s par for the course.

Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, officers responded to eight separate stabbing incidents that left 12 people injured.

The victims range in age from 16 to 58. Two were sent to hospital in critical condition, but both have since been upgraded to stable.

All of the stabbings occurred in the downtown area or in neighbourhoods just west of downtown.

Only one of the incidents has seen an arrest to date, and cops continue to investigate the others.

“In some of the incidents, the victims either told police they weren’t interested in pursuing the matter or were uncooperative, which obviously presents its own challenges,” Const. Jay Murray said.

“These types of numbers, I think might be shocking to the average person and while they’re certainly not usual for the Winnipeg Police Service, it’s not uncommon either.”

Anyone with information regarding any of the stabbings is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.