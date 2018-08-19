Police arrest two for Central Park robbery and stabbing

Winnipeg police have two men in custody after an attempted robbery and stabbing.

Around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, officers rushed to Central Park after receiving a call regarding a man stabbed in the area.

The 19-year-old victim was found with serious upper body stab wounds, and was brought to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police learned the man and a 21-year-old woman had been confronted by two men who tried to rob them.

The suspects forced the victims to the ground during the encounter, violently attacking the male victim.

Officers found the pair of suspects in a nearby hotel shortly after.

Kenneth Alfred Alex McKay, 25, and Michael Frank Flett, 23, face charges for robbery, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and uttering threats.