Evacuation alert rescinded for 22 properties near Grand Forks

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded the evacuation alert for 22 properties near the Toronto Creek fire, which is burning 12 kilometres north of downtown Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze is now classified as under control because it’s fully contained and guarded.

Addresses no longer on evacuation alert include those from kilometre 12 to 14 along Granby Road as well as four properties along Volcanic Creek Road.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for 33 addresses in the Santa Rosa and Big Sheep Creek areas due to the Horns Mountain fire. Twenty-five addresses in the Lynch Creek area of the Granby River Valley are also under an alert. Both fires remain active and are not contained.