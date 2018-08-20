B.C. firefighters save lost puppies

A crew of firefighters found a group of puppies on Sunday while returning from work battling a blaze in the North Okanagan.

The crew found the lost puppies on the side of the road.

They contacted local authorities and were told there were no houses or properties nearby, so the crew brought the puppies back with them.

BC Wildfire Service says the puppies are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.

The firefighters are part of a first-attack crew in the Monashee Complex, which stretches from Lumby to Three Valley Gap.